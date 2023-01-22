TB outbreak at Thiruvananthapuram zoo: Plan of action to be filed soon

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Officials of the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD), who inspected the Thiruvananthapuram zoo on Saturday after reports emerged of the tuberculosis outbreak among the spotted deer and blackbuck population, will submit their recommendations on the next plan of action to the state government. Disease investigation officer Dr S Nandakumar told TNIE that zoo authorities have so far done a good job, but there is scope for improvement on the managerial side.

Following the deaths of more than 50 spotted deer and blackbuck over the last nine months, zoo authorities sprang into action only after a few staff members leaked the matter to the media. A female spotted deer died on Saturday.

Officials of Palode-based SIAD expressed satisfaction at the precautionary steps being taken by the zoo staff. Dr Nandakumar said there is no solution as such to contain the TB outbreak caused by mycobacterium bovis.

“There are few challenges before us as TB cuts across all species. These are wild animals that we are dealing with, and not domestic ones. Initially a bear had contracted the disease in an isolated incident. Now it has affected herd animals — those which move around in a group. But I can vouch that TB outbreaks occur in zoos across the country,” said Dr Nandakumar. Since TB is a zoonotic disease it can spread among human beings as well. And zoo authorities have adopted special precautions. The keepers who take care of the deer population have been provided with gloves, masks and gumboots, said S Abu, Director of the Department of Museums and Zoos.

“We have been taking all necessary precautions, including burning of carcasses and routing the existing affected drainage through an independent outlet. We are also disinfecting all the zoo enclosures,” Abu told TNIE. Given the zoonotic nature of the outbreak, the intelligence wing of the state police visited the zoo to take stock of the situation. J Chinchu Rani, Minister for Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development said the state government is evaluating the situation with grave interest.

“Our priority is the welfare of animal handlers and visitors to the zoo. This is why the department had sought the SIAD officials to intervene and come out with recommendations. We are hoping to receive the report within the next four to five days. Accordingly, the state government will take appropriate steps to address the TB outbreak,” a statement from the minister said.

