Bird strikes on aircraft at Thiruvananthapuram airport a never-ending menace

Though the city corporation has been warned and advised many times to come up with a solution, there has been no positive response. 

Published: 23rd January 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram Airport (File | EPS)

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Poultry waste dumping and the functioning of illegal slaughterhouses near the Thiruvananthapuram airport have become a headache for pilots landing aircraft on the runway, due to occasional bird strikes. 

Though the rate of bird strikes saw a decline during the last two years because of low air traffic movement (ATM) owing to Covid, the issue still persists, putting the lives of passengers and residents at risk.  As per the data provided by the airport authorities, 15 incidents of bird strikes on aircraft were reported in 2022, while in 2020 and 2021, 14 cases each were reported. Though the bird strike rate last year was 5.46%, it was at 11.11% and 8.63%, respectively, in 2020 and 2021. Though the city corporation has been warned and advised many times to come up with a solution, there has been no positive response. 

Recently, the airport environment management committee, led by the transport secretary in charge of aviation, Biju Prabhakar, strongly criticised the local body for not resolving the long-standing issue. 

“Though bird strikes on aircraft are common at airports located near the sea, the rate of the issue here is higher due to frequent waste dumping and illegal slaughterhouses functioning in the area. We are trying our best to clear the dumped waste by burying it. There are times when we need to burst crackers near the runway to scare off the birds. But what we need is a permanent solution to the menace. A government-level intervention is needed in the issue,” said an airport official. 

A corporation official said the removal of waste could be carried out only with the help of the police as the offenders have criminal records. The illegal slaughterhouses functioning near the Bangladesh Colony and Ponnara Bridge could be evicted once the centralised abattoir at Kunnukuzhy opens. 

“The construction of the new abattoir is nearing completion. We expect to finish the work by the end of February. But the real problem is the waste dumping issue. Though we have a squad to keep tabs on those who are dumping the garbage, they are often threatened by the offenders,” said Binu Francis, corporation secretary.  

Biju Prabhakar told TNIE that the bird strike menace causes a huge loss to the airport. “The airport is already struggling with land limitations after the two terminals became fully operational,” he said.  

