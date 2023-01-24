Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Health card mandatory for food handlers from Feb 1

The card should have the signature and seal of the medical officer and will be valid for a year

Published: 24th January 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 06:54 AM

Doctors advise avoiding street food to keep gastrointestinal diseases at bay. (Photo | EPS)

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food safety department has made health cards mandatory for all hotel employees from February 1. Employees involved in food preparation and distribution should possess a health card, which will be issued after a medical examination to ensure that they are free of diseases.

The card has been made mandatory given that food handlers can potentially pass on pathogens, including viruses and bacteria, to others through food, said Health Minister Veena George. She also warned against people possessing fake health cards.

As per the Food Safety Standards Regulation, all employees involved in food preparation and distribution should keep their medical fitness certificates in shops. “We will take action and even suspend eateries’ operation if the mandate is not followed,” she said.

“The shops that were closed down by the department shall be allowed to reopen if the shortcomings are addressed. Besides, shop owners should submit an affidavit that all employees shall undergo food safety training and certification (FoSTaC) in two weeks and also register for hygiene rating in a month,” said the minister.  

The health card is issued by a medical practitioner in a form prescribed on the FSSAI website. It involves body examination, eye and skin disease testing, wound examination, and blood test to determine contagious disease and vaccination status. The card should have the signature and seal of the medical officer and will be valid for a year

