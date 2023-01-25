Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fully-automated parking system installed in Thiruvananthapuram airport

Plans are also afoot to introduce FASTag to further improve the convenience of passengers.

International terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram Airport. ( File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fully-automated parking system has been installed at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. According to airport officials, it will enhance the safety and security of passengers and their vehicles while also providing a seamless experience.

The system uses self-ticket dispensers to generate the slips. Users need to produce this at the exit booth to learn the prescribed parking fee. The payment can be done digitally or in cash. A pre-payment counter is also operational in front of the arrival area.

Plans are also afoot to introduce FASTag to further improve the convenience of passengers. TIAL had recently ramped up features at its facility by installing several CCTV cameras, an EV charging station, and an eco-car wash.

The parking fee was also slashed - from Rs 85 for 15 minutes to just Rs 30. The first 10 minutes of parking are free for private vehicles to drop off or pick up passengers. There are 1,010 motor vehicle parking spaces at the airport.

