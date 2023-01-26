Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Asraya’s annual general body meet on Jan 28

Published: 26th January 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Asraya, a voluntary organisation providing services at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram, will hold their annual general body meeting at the TSSS Hall near Raj Bhavan, in Vellayambalam on January 28. Chief Secretary V P Joy will inaugurate the function. Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG R Nishanthini will deliver the keynote address.

She will also release a souvenir of the organisation at the function. Writer and the patron of Asraya J Lalithambika will deliver the welcome speech. Founder chairman of Pallium India Dr M R Rajagopal and additional director of RCC Dr Sajeed A will speak. Santha Jose, the president of the organisation, will deliver the presidential address and Prabha Nair, the secretary, will present the report.

