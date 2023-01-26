Asraya’s annual general body meet on Jan 28

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Asraya, a voluntary organisation providing services at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram, will hold their annual general body meeting at the TSSS Hall near Raj Bhavan, in Vellayambalam on January 28. Chief Secretary V P Joy will inaugurate the function. Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG R Nishanthini will deliver the keynote address.

She will also release a souvenir of the organisation at the function. Writer and the patron of Asraya J Lalithambika will deliver the welcome speech. Founder chairman of Pallium India Dr M R Rajagopal and additional director of RCC Dr Sajeed A will speak. Santha Jose, the president of the organisation, will deliver the presidential address and Prabha Nair, the secretary, will present the report.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Asraya, a voluntary organisation providing services at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram, will hold their annual general body meeting at the TSSS Hall near Raj Bhavan, in Vellayambalam on January 28. Chief Secretary V P Joy will inaugurate the function. Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG R Nishanthini will deliver the keynote address. She will also release a souvenir of the organisation at the function. Writer and the patron of Asraya J Lalithambika will deliver the welcome speech. Founder chairman of Pallium India Dr M R Rajagopal and additional director of RCC Dr Sajeed A will speak. Santha Jose, the president of the organisation, will deliver the presidential address and Prabha Nair, the secretary, will present the report.