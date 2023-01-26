Cancel licence of drivers taking drugs: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday directed the transport department to cancel the licence of those who drive vehicles under the influence of drugs. He was speaking at a meeting on road safety. Pinarayi asked the officers to make good use of the mobile drug testing units to take stern action against people driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

He also asked the Motor Vehicle Department and the police to conduct joint inspections at regular intervals. “There shall be strong action against people flouting traffic rules. Highway patrolling should be strengthened. Police presence should be ensured in hotspots,” said Pinarayi.

He also directed the officers to strengthen cyber patrolling to prevent bike stunts and cancel the licence of repeat offenders. The meeting decided to strengthen the steps to link e-challan with automatic number plate recognition cameras. He also asked the department to study the feasibility of installing dashboard cameras on heavy vehicles.

The meeting also discussed the need for a policy to prevent measures to protect pedestrians from accidents. He said directives have been issued to include lessons on road safety in the higher secondary school curriculum. Transport Minister Antony Raju, state police chief Anil Kant, transport secretary Biju Prabhakar and transport commissioner S Sreejith spoke.

