Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cancel licence of drivers taking drugs: Pinarayi

The meeting also discussed the need for a policy to prevent measures to protect pedestrians from accidents

Published: 26th January 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday directed the transport department to cancel the licence of those who drive vehicles under the influence of drugs. He was speaking at a meeting on road safety. Pinarayi asked the officers to make good use of the mobile drug testing units to take stern action against people driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

He also asked the Motor Vehicle Department and the police to conduct joint inspections at regular intervals. “There shall be strong action against people flouting traffic rules. Highway patrolling should be strengthened. Police presence should be ensured in hotspots,” said Pinarayi.

He also directed the officers to strengthen cyber patrolling to prevent bike stunts and cancel the licence of repeat offenders. The meeting decided to strengthen the steps to link e-challan with automatic number plate recognition cameras. He  also asked the department to study the feasibility of installing dashboard cameras on heavy vehicles.

The meeting also discussed the need for a policy to prevent measures to protect pedestrians from accidents. He said directives have been issued to include lessons on road safety in the higher secondary school curriculum. Transport Minister Antony Raju, state police chief Anil Kant, transport secretary Biju Prabhakar and transport commissioner S Sreejith spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp