Free kidney transplant project launched

Kidney patient Srinath, a native of Uruttambalam in Thiruvananthapuram is the first to receive the card for the transplant, which will be conducted at NIMS Medicity.

Published: 26th January 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

1 in 10 adults suffers from kidney disease and 850 million people afflicted worldwide.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the card for free kidney transplant under the ‘Sai Kiran Scheme’ launched by Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust-Kerala and NIMS Medicity at a function held at the chief minister’s office on Wednesday.

Kidney patient Srinath, a native of Uruttambalam in Thiruvananthapuram is the first to receive the card for the transplant, which will be conducted at NIMS Medicity. The patient’s father Sreekandan will donate the kidney for the same.

Founder and executive director of the trust, K N Anandakumar, chairperson justice A Laxmikutty, MD of NIMS Medicity Faisal Khan, chief nephrologist and medical administrator Manchu Thambi, general manager Dr KA Saju, senior vice chairman of the trust K Gopakumaran, director board member Prof B Vijayakumar, and others attended. The patients for the free kidney transplant were selected from a lucky draw.

