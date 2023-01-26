SDPI state chief flays govt, says racial eviction taking place in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Wednesday conducted a protest programme in front of the Secretariat against attaching of properties of the former leaders of PFI for recovering the losses caused by the flash hartal.

Inaugurating the event, SDPI state president Muvattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi said racial eviction is happening in Kerala under the cover of the High Court order. He alleged that the list prepared at the RSS headquarters is being used by the home department for attaching assets.

"Confiscation of assets of Muhammed Subair, who was killed by RSS in Palakkad very much before the hartal, is not a coincidence,” he added.

Drawing a parallel between the confiscation of property in Kerala and the alleged razing down of homes of the minority community members in several north Indian states, Ashraf accused the Left government of facilitating the growth of Sangh Parivar ideology in the state.

