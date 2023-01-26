Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram's Manaveeyam Veedhi remains distant dream

Road is in state of disrepair due to slew of construction works in area

Published: 26th January 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

The waterlogged Manaveeyam Veedhi as authorities failed to complete the renovation work on time | B P Deepu

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Manaveeyam Veedhi, a designated cultural corridor in Thiruvananthapuram, is in a state of disrepair on account of a slew of construction works happening in the area. Now, in an effort to raise awareness about the issue, the Network of Artistic Theatre Activists Kerala (NATAK) has decided to hold cultural events on this stretch, despite the scruffy appearance of the backdrop.

“This stretch was designated for cultural events in 2001. It has been two decades. Once the construction work started, everything came to a halt. The entire ambience of the street has been lost, never mind the events. Now, the police are allowing heavy vehicles to park here,” said J Shailaja, NATAK’s general secretary.

Since work on the smart road began two years ago, the road has become a dumping ground for construction materials. Several spots on the stretch have also been dug up. According to the locals, the once-art corridor has become a haven for anti-social. “A revival of this road is indeed the need of the hour. We are holding cultural events amid this chaos to open the eyes of the administrators. We hope this helps expedite the project,” Shailaja added.

This is not the first time that the NATAK is organising a protest over the project’s delay. In October 2023, NATAK was one among the many cultural groups that marched towards the Secretariat urging the government to fast-track the project. However, no progress was made.

They had also protested the government’s move to turn this stretch into a food street. Many deemed that it would detract from the idea of this street as a cultural hub. “This stretch was once where people could come together and share their job. There was a soul to this street. This has been lost. Hopefully, the government will take steps to revive its past glory,” said D Raghuthaman, state president of NATAK.

Manaveeyam Veedhi, which extends from the statue of Vayalar Ramavarma on the Museum-Vellayambalam road to the statues of G Devarajan and P Bhaskaran at Althara junction was famous for the numerous artworks on display along the road and the many cultural performances it hosted.

The construction work here is part of the smart road project implemented by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) and the city corporation. Intended as part of efforts to give this 180-metre stretch a big facelift, it now has proved very detrimental with the work getting stalled on several occasions due to the inefficiency of the contractors assigned the work.

Road could be opened by

March 31: Officials
Meanwhile, SCTL officials said the project, which is now 70% complete, will be opened by March 31. The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), which is the project’s executing agency, has said that a new tender is out and that a contractor will be roped in in the next two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Manaveeyam Veedhi
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp