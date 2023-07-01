Knowledge centre a fitting tribute to Kalam, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the proposed APJ Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum will boost Kerala’s transformation into a knowledge economy. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the project.

Pinarayi said different activities are on to achieve the goal of a knowledge economy. The knowledge centre and space museum will be an asset and the state will benefit from it. It will take at least one and a half years to complete the project.

The Chief Minister said the project was a fitting tribute to eminent scientist and former President APJ Abdul Kalam. “Kalam had spent the most energetic part of his life in this city.

This is a fitting tribute,” he said. The project is coming up on a 1.3-acre land near the Kowdiar Palace. The cabinet had recently sanctioned the transfer of land on a 30-year lease to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

