Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Knowledge centre a fitting tribute to Kalam, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Chief Minister said the project was a fitting tribute to eminent scientist and former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Published: 01st July 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO chairman S Somanath guiding Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan to lay the foundation stone for the APJ Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum at Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

ISRO chairman S Somanath guiding Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan to lay the foundation stone for the APJ Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum at Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the proposed APJ Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum will boost Kerala’s transformation into a knowledge economy. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the project.

Pinarayi said different activities are on to achieve the goal of a knowledge economy. The knowledge centre and space museum will be an asset and the state will benefit from it. It will take at least one and a half years to complete the project.

The Chief Minister said the project was a fitting tribute to eminent scientist and former President APJ Abdul Kalam. “Kalam had spent the most energetic part of his life in this city.

This is a fitting tribute,” he said. The project is coming up on a 1.3-acre land near the Kowdiar Palace. The cabinet had recently sanctioned the transfer of land on a 30-year lease to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan A P J Abdul Kalam Knowledge centre
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp