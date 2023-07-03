Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Airfares may drop with Akasa starting ops in Thiruvananthapuram

The airline, Akasa Air, has already added Thiruvananthapuram Airport (TRV) to its booking engine for regular flights, and sources said the services are likely to be launched soon.

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:51 AM

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With a low-cost airline service provider set to begin its operations from Thiruvananthapuram, other domestic services are likely to trim their otherwise exorbitant fares in a race to stay relevant.

The airline, Akasa Air, has already added Thiruvananthapuram Airport (TRV) to its booking engine for regular flights, and sources said the services are likely to be launched soon. Unlike other airlines, Akasa Air has a flexible tariff structure that allows passengers to travel within the country even on a shoestring budget. This could give it a competitive advantage over rivals such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara.
Akasa Air, the country’s newest airline, launched services in the Bengaluru-Kochi sector last year. 
The airline currently operates from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Kochi. The airline is also looking for a slot at Mumbai Airport.

“Compared to the domestic airfares from Kochi, airlines charge a hefty amount on services from the Thiruvananthapuram airport. For instance, the fare from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru starts at Rs 4,000, while it is nearly half in Kochi. This drastic reduction in fares is because Kochi has several flights from various airlines, including Akasa Air. Hopefully, Thiruvananthapuram airport, too, will get a new airline soon,” said Shelly Raveendran, a member of Awake Trivandrum, an NGO working for the state capital’s development.

Sources at the airport said they are yet to receive a confirmation about Akasa Air’s services, but staff recruitment has reportedly begun. He admitted that the airline had added TRV to their booking engine.“Earlier, Akasa added TRV to the booking engine for charter flights. But this time, it is for regular flights, it seems. So we hope that they will start the service soon. An official announcement may come from the airline soon,” the source said.

The airline, founded by the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, offers Bengaluru-Kochi tickets for Rs 1,747. It’s next service will be in the Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram sector.

Flying soon

  • Unlike other airlines, Akasa Air has a flexible tariff structure that allows passengers to travel even on a shoestring budget
  • This could give it a competitive advantage over rivals such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara
