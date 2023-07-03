Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

MSC air cargo partners with IBS Software

iCargo, the software as a service solution for air cargo management from IBS Software, will install a true digital platform that covers cargo sales, operations, cargo accounting and a portal for MSC.

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

ibs software
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Technopark-headquartered IBS Software, a global leader in SaaS solutions to the travel and cargo industry, has been selected by the air cargo unit of MSC-Mediterranean Shipping Company, as a strategic partner in a bid to digitally transform its air cargo operations.

iCargo, the software as a service solution for air cargo management from IBS Software, will install a true digital platform that covers cargo sales, operations, cargo accounting and a portal for MSC.  Once fully implemented, iCargo will enable MSC to have full visibility of its air cargo value chain, covering sales, operations and accounting, while also gaining insights for continuous business improvement.

The partnership enables IBS Software to deploy iCargo for a company that is already the world’s largest container carrier and which is now growing its MSC Air Cargo unit, as a complementary business to its core ocean shipping solution. iCargo adheres to best practices in the air cargo industry and is fully compliant with global industry standards and initiatives - such as Cargo iQ, C-XML, OneRecord, e-AWB and e-Freight -making this latest development a remarkable moment across the logistics industry. 

It is an important step toward achieving seamless operations across multi-modal logistics models, and increased efficiency and productivity to power rapid global trade and growth IBS Software has long advocated for.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSC air cargo IBS Software
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp