MSC air cargo partners with IBS Software

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark-headquartered IBS Software, a global leader in SaaS solutions to the travel and cargo industry, has been selected by the air cargo unit of MSC-Mediterranean Shipping Company, as a strategic partner in a bid to digitally transform its air cargo operations.

iCargo, the software as a service solution for air cargo management from IBS Software, will install a true digital platform that covers cargo sales, operations, cargo accounting and a portal for MSC. Once fully implemented, iCargo will enable MSC to have full visibility of its air cargo value chain, covering sales, operations and accounting, while also gaining insights for continuous business improvement.

The partnership enables IBS Software to deploy iCargo for a company that is already the world’s largest container carrier and which is now growing its MSC Air Cargo unit, as a complementary business to its core ocean shipping solution. iCargo adheres to best practices in the air cargo industry and is fully compliant with global industry standards and initiatives - such as Cargo iQ, C-XML, OneRecord, e-AWB and e-Freight -making this latest development a remarkable moment across the logistics industry.

It is an important step toward achieving seamless operations across multi-modal logistics models, and increased efficiency and productivity to power rapid global trade and growth IBS Software has long advocated for.

