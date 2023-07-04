Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila road gets Rs 200 crore for development

Administrative sanction for the dvpt of the stretch as part of 2nd phase of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road project

Published: 04th July 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

road

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has accorded an administrative sanction of Rs 200 crore for the development of the Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch as part of the second phase of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road development project.

The fund will be granted by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and the money will be used for the land acquisition. A government order in this regard was issued on Saturday.

In a statement, Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the development work on the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road up to Kodinada has already been completed. It was said in the last assembly session that necessary steps will be taken to complete the rest of the work. The land acquisition process for widening 30.2m from Kodinada to Vazhimukku is in its final stage.

The government is moving forward to make the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road development a reality. The activities, including land acquisition, will be precisely outlined. It will be ensured that the activities are done in a time-bound manner, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the development of the congested Balaramapuram junction, as part of the four-lane Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road project, has reached a stalemate as traders in the area and members of the road development action council are at loggerheads over constructing the proposed underpass in the busy area. However, the district administration has given an ultimatum to the land acquisition department to ensure that the acquisition proceedings are finished in two months.

The CPM-led panchayat passed a resolution in April against the state government’s proposal to build an underpass at Balaramapuram junction to avoid traffic congestion. 

The traders’ associations and the action council recently conducted separate protests at Balaramapuram, opposing and supporting the project, respectively. Both parties sought immediate intervention from the government to resolve the matter. 

The widening of the 1.5km stretch from Kodinada to Vazhimukku has hit a roadblock. The underpass has been proposed from Kodinada to Chaliyar Street on the main road, an area that has seen significant work done as part of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road development project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp