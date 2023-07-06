Thiruvananthapuram receives heavy rainfall; yellow alert today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district received heavy rainfall, high tides, and gusty winds on Wednesday, causing significant damage to houses. Rain was more intense in hilly regions, while gusty winds and rough waves affected livelihoods in coastal areas such as Anchuthengu, Varkala, and Perumathura.

As per the details available with the District Disaster Management Authority, trees, tree branches, and electric posts fell in many places, especially in hilly areas. A thick branch of a tree fell on the roof of the Cantonment House in Thiruvananthapuram. However, no major damage occurred. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel soon reached the spot and removed the branch.

A house was fully damaged at Kunnathukal, near Neyyattinkara, after a tree uprooted and fell on it following heavy rain in the morning. A tree also fell over a building close to the Parassala police station. Three electric posts fell at Chembur, near Vellarada, and one electric post fell at Kathipara. The power was interrupted for hours in many parts of hilly areas.

At Keezhattingal, near Attingal, a well on the premises of a house collapsed in the heavy rain. However, no casualties were reported. A fishing boat that anchored at Vizhinjam harbour got damaged in the high tide and wind. Many houses were partially damaged following sea erosion at Anchuthengu, and all the residents were relocated to nearby relief camps.

The district administration prohibited visits to Ponmudi, Kallar, Meenmutty, and Mankayam. The Indian Meteorological Department forecast a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The fishermen were also instructed not to venture into the sea until further notice. The District Medical Officer said that necessary arrangements have been made to meet emergencies.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district received heavy rainfall, high tides, and gusty winds on Wednesday, causing significant damage to houses. Rain was more intense in hilly regions, while gusty winds and rough waves affected livelihoods in coastal areas such as Anchuthengu, Varkala, and Perumathura. As per the details available with the District Disaster Management Authority, trees, tree branches, and electric posts fell in many places, especially in hilly areas. A thick branch of a tree fell on the roof of the Cantonment House in Thiruvananthapuram. However, no major damage occurred. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel soon reached the spot and removed the branch. A house was fully damaged at Kunnathukal, near Neyyattinkara, after a tree uprooted and fell on it following heavy rain in the morning. A tree also fell over a building close to the Parassala police station. Three electric posts fell at Chembur, near Vellarada, and one electric post fell at Kathipara. The power was interrupted for hours in many parts of hilly areas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At Keezhattingal, near Attingal, a well on the premises of a house collapsed in the heavy rain. However, no casualties were reported. A fishing boat that anchored at Vizhinjam harbour got damaged in the high tide and wind. Many houses were partially damaged following sea erosion at Anchuthengu, and all the residents were relocated to nearby relief camps. The district administration prohibited visits to Ponmudi, Kallar, Meenmutty, and Mankayam. The Indian Meteorological Department forecast a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The fishermen were also instructed not to venture into the sea until further notice. The District Medical Officer said that necessary arrangements have been made to meet emergencies.