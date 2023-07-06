Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram receives heavy rainfall; yellow alert today

District administration prohibits visits to Ponmudi, Kallar, Meenmutty and Mankayam

Published: 06th July 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

heavy rainfall

Fire and Rescue Services personnel removing the tree that fell over Cantonment House, the official residence of leader of Opposition V D Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district received heavy rainfall, high tides, and gusty winds on Wednesday, causing significant damage to houses. Rain was more intense in hilly regions, while gusty winds and rough waves affected livelihoods in coastal areas such as Anchuthengu, Varkala, and Perumathura. 

As per the details available with the District Disaster Management Authority, trees, tree branches, and electric posts fell in many places, especially in hilly areas. A thick branch of a tree fell on the roof of the Cantonment House in Thiruvananthapuram. However, no major damage occurred. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel soon reached the spot and removed the branch. 

A house was fully damaged at Kunnathukal, near Neyyattinkara, after a tree uprooted and fell on it following heavy rain in the morning. A tree also fell over a building close to the Parassala police station. Three electric posts fell at Chembur, near Vellarada, and one electric post fell at Kathipara. The power was interrupted for hours in many parts of hilly areas.

At Keezhattingal, near Attingal, a well on the premises of a house collapsed in the heavy rain. However, no casualties were reported. A fishing boat that anchored at Vizhinjam harbour got damaged in the high tide and wind. Many houses were partially damaged following sea erosion at Anchuthengu, and all the residents were relocated to nearby relief camps. 

The district administration prohibited visits to Ponmudi, Kallar, Meenmutty, and Mankayam. The Indian Meteorological Department forecast a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The fishermen were also instructed not to venture into the sea until further notice. The District Medical Officer said that necessary arrangements have been made to meet emergencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rain Thiruvananthapuram weather heavy rainfall
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp