TN labourer buried under soil while cleaning well; rescue operations on

Though rescue operations are on, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel suspect the man might have died as he could have fallen 90 feet under the well.

Published: 09th July 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations on to save a migrant labourer who fell inside a well while cleaning it at Mukkola on Saturday. (Photo| Express)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 51-year-old man was buried under soil when a portion of the well on a house premises caved in while cleaning it at Mukkola near Vizhinjam on Saturday.

Maharajan, a migrant labourer from Tamil Nadu, got buried under the soil while working with four other men.  

Though rescue operations are on, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel suspect the man might have died as he could have fallen 90 feet under the well. The incident took place around 9 AM at the house of G Sukumaran. He had given the renovation work of the well, which has a diameter of only 1.5m, to five labourers, including Maharajan.

The primary work was to place a new concrete ring on the well. As part of the work, Mahajan ventured into the deep part of the well. Soon, a portion of the middle part of the well caved in, trapping Mahajan under the soil. However, the other four workers escaped unhurt.   

A total of four Fire and Rescue Services units from Vizhinjam, Chenkalchoola, and Neyyattinkara pressed into action. . “Efforts are on to take him out. Since we need to clear a huge amount of soil, it will take time. So, we expect to take him out only on Sunday,” said a fireman.

