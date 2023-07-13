Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Congress concludes ‘silent’ satyagraha; Sudhakaran accuses LDF of making promises

Sudhakaran alleged that DySP Y Rustom has been promised an IPS rank by the LDF government for implicating him in the controversial case.

Published: 13th July 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

State Congress president K Sudhakaran (middle), V D Satheesan (right) and MP K Muraleedharan (left)at the day-long silent satyagraha organised by the party in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Congress state president K Sudhakaran cast serious aspersions against Crime Branch DySP Y Rustom, who had implicated him in the controversial fraud case of Monson Mavungal.

Sudhakaran alleged that the police official has been promised an IPS rank by the LDF government for implicating him in the controversial case.

The KPCC president was speaking at Gandhi Park grounds following the culmination of the 9 AM to 5 PM silent satyagraha over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP.

Rallying behind Rahul Gandhi, Sudhakaran recalled that the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Harish Hasmukhbhai Varma), Surat, had been promoted and later stayed.

The Judge sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark in March this year. 

“Rahul Gandhi is being hunted down. He is being looked upon with reverence by all sections of the people. He cannot be questioned. I am also facing a similar vendetta politics, which is seeing a crime branch official hounding me so that he gets the IPS rank for favours received,” Sudhakaran said.

Earlier, the silent satyagraha by the Congress state leadership at Gandhi Park grounds against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP saw a large contingent of leaders attending it. Sudhakaran inaugurated it.
The national Congress leadership across the country organised the silent protest. 

