Kerala: CPI leader Sudheer Khan sustains burns in 'acid attack' at his house

Sudheer is also functioning as the president of a dairy cooperative society near Velloorkonam. Saji was the previous president of the society.

Published: 24th July 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 43-year-old CPI leader from Pongumoodu near Kattakada sustained severe burns after coming under a suspected acid attack by a fellow party leader at his residence in Kilikottukonam on Sunday morning.

Sudheer Khan, a member of Kilikottukonam panchayat ward and CPI Pongumoodu local committee secretary, sustained injuries after being splashed with a corrosive liquid by another CPI leader Saji Kumar due to personal rivalry, the police said.

Sudheer is also functioning as the president of a dairy cooperative society near Velloorkonam. Saji was the previous president of the society. Since Sudheer assumed the role of the president, issues have been brewing between the two.

The police said Saji arrived at Sudheer’s house by 7.30 am. Sudheer’s wife let him in after Saji said he wanted to meet her husband. Since Saji had been to the house on many other occasions, she did not suspect any foul play and she went out to sweep the courtyard.

Later, she heard cries from the room. As she rushed in, Saji silently left the house without saying a word. When she reached the bedroom, Sudheer was standing underneath the shower. Since he was not able to tell what had happened, the family suspected that he might have sustained burns after his cell phone exploded.

The doctors later informed the police that the burns were induced by a chemical substance. 

