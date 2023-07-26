Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

International meet on biomedical research in Thiruvananthapuram

SCTIMST founder director Dr M S Valiathan and Prof Sanjeev Jain of Department of Psychiatry, NIMHANS, are also among the prominent participants.

Published: 26th July 2023

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will organise an international conference and hands-on workshop in Thiruvananthapuram on August 3 and 4.

They are aimed at enriching the biomedical research ecosystem in the state’s medical institutions. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the symposium, which is being held in association with the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and Kerala Medical Technology Consortium (KMTC) at SCTIMST. 

Eminent scientists, including Prof Salim Yusuf, Distinguished Professor, School of Medical Science, McMaster University, Canada; Prof James Spudich, Lasker Award recipient and Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Stanford University; Dr Annamma Spudich, cellular biologist and expert in knowledge translation, will take part in the conference.

SCTIMST founder director Dr M S Valiathan and Prof Sanjeev Jain of the Department of Psychiatry, NIMHANS, are also among the prominent participants. The conference cum workshop is open to the teaching faculty, PG and final year MBBS students of the Medical Colleges in the state, and Chief Minister’s Nava Kerala post-doctoral fellows. 

Registration can be done through the link https://forms.gle/yoxnJSMp9KvyUL8a9. For more details regarding registration, visit the website www.kshec.kerala.gov.in.
 

