dSpace’s new centre to come up in Kerala soon

The upcoming Kerala centre will primarily focus on hardware and software development for the control engineering sector.

Published: 29th July 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

dSpace

dSpace, Germany-based global company specialised in simulation and validation sources

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Germany-based dSpace, a leading global company specialising in simulation and validation sources, is set to establish a centre of excellence in Kerala. The proposed centre will be located at the KINFRA Park in Thiruvananthapuram and is expected to create job opportunities for around 300 individuals, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Friday.

This new centre in Kerala will be the third for the company, with the other two already operating in Germany and Croatia.”Company representatives confirmed this during a meeting with officers from the Industries Department. The company has also provided an assurance to collaborate with research institutions and universities in Kerala as part of the government’s Knowledge Economy program,” the minister stated.

“The company’s decision to enter Kerala is a testament to the recognition of the government’s industrial policy. This policy incorporates various features designed to attract international companies to Kerala, a state known for its commendable human resources,” he added. Presently, dSpace employs more than 2400 people across 9 countries.

The upcoming Kerala centre will primarily focus on hardware and software development for the control engineering sector. These technologies find applications in electric vehicles, medical technology, and aviation industries. With dSpace’s presence, Kerala is also likely to attract industries related to electric vehicles and medical equipment.

