‘Raviz-Prathidhwani’ football Tournament 2023: Infosys emerges champs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Infosys emerged champions in the Raviz-Prathidhwani Football Tournament 2023 in both men’s and women’s categories. The sixth edition of the inter-company football tournament was organised at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram by Prathidhwani, a welfare association of IT employees.

In the men’s sevens football tournament, featuring 95 IT companies, Infosys defeated UST in the final with a score of 3-0. In the women’s fives football tournament, featuring 15 IT companies, Infosys secured victory over Tata Elxsi with a score of 1-0 in the final match.

The final matches were held on Thursday at the Technopark ground. Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the finals while former Indian football team captain Jo Paul Ancheri, sports council secretary Leena K E and former world boxing champion K C Lekha along with other distinguished personalities distributed the trophies and prizes for winners.

The Raviz Hotels group and Yoode Promotions collaborated to organise the tournament, which saw the participation of more than 2,000 IT professionals from over 95 companies. The winning team of the sevens tournament received a cash prize of Rs 25,000, one night stay at Raviz Hotels and the rolling trophy. Additionally, trophies and prizes were awarded to players of the tournament, best goalkeepers, and top scorers in each category. All winners received special prizes sponsored by the Yoode Promotions.

