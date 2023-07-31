Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Congress veteran and former speaker Vakkom Purushothaman passes away

When Oommen Chandy was away for treatment following a fractured leg, Vakkom held the charge of the chief minister.

Published: 31st July 2023 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Vakkom Purushothaman. (File photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Vakkom Purushothaman. (File photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran Congress leader and former Governor Vakkom Purushothaman passed away. He was 96. 

Purushothaman passed away at his residence in Kumarapuram in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. A three-time minister and former Assembly Speaker, Vakkom was one of the tallest Congress leaders in the state.

He was the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman Nicobar Islands from 1993 to 1996 and later served as the governor of Maharashtra, Mizoram and Tripura. He represented Attingal in the state assembly five times and was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Alappuzha. 

Vakkom, who served as speaker in 1982 and 2001, has set the record as the long-term serving speaker of the house. He was also elected as a pro-time speaker in the Loksabha.  

A no-nonsense leader, he was minister thrice and he dabbled in agriculture, labour, health, finance, tourism and excise portfolios. He was minister of Agriculture and labour in the 1971-77 C Achutha Menon cabinet and was part of the 1980 January - 1981 October  EK Nayanar cabinet, as minister holding portfolios of Health and Tourism. In the 2004 AK Antony Ministry, he was the finance minister.

When Oommen Chandy became the chief minister after AK Antony resigned, he continued to remain as finance minister. When Oommen Chandy was away for treatment following a fractured leg, Vakkom held the charge of the chief minister.

Born to Bhanu Panicker and Bhavani on April 12, 1928, at Vakkom in Thiruvananthapuram, he entered politics through the Students Congress in 1946. In 1953, he became a member of the Vakkom Grama panchayat. In Congress, Vakkom held the charge of KPCC vice president, and KPCC general secretary. He was a member of the All India Congress Committee for 25 years.

He is survived by his wife Lilly Purushothaman, son Binu Purushothaman and daughter Dr Bindu Purushothaman. His elder son, Biju Purushothaman predeceased him in 2012.

In the early years of active politics, he was a staunch member of the I group under the leadership of K Karunakaran. However, later his allegiance changed to the A group. In his second innings into state politics, after he returned from the charge of lieutenant governor, Vakkom took a position against group politics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vakkom Purushothaman congress Kerala
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp