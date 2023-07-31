Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Phase I operations of Digital Science Park to begin tomorrow

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first phase at Kabani building in Technopark Phase IV at 12pm.

Published: 31st July 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Technopark

Representational image of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The first phase of the much-touted Digital Science Park will become operational on Tuesday. The operations will begin at the Kabani building at Technopark Phase IV, Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the park’s campus will come up adjacent to the Digital University. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first phase at Kabani building at 12pm.

The state government gave an administrative sanction to transfer 13.95 acres of land to Digital University for the park. The cost is expected to be Rs 1,515 crore. The project has been sanctioned Rs 200 crore through KIIFB. The park will initially have two buildings with an area of 1.5 lakh square feet. 

The first 1 lakh-square-foot five-storey building will house centres of excellence and a digital incubator. The second 50,000-square-foot building will house administrative units and a digital experience centre over three floors. The first building will house common industrial infrastructure and computing infrastructure, common work spaces, and individual work units for various business units, startups, and industries. Major research labs under centres of excellence will also be established here.

The project aims to provide facilities to industries, business units, and startups in three areas: Industry 4.0 Technologies, Electronics Technologies and Smart Hardware, and Sustainable and Smart Materials. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will preside over the inaugural ceremony. The foundation stone-laying ceremony for the project was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digital Science Park
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp