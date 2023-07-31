Phase I operations of Digital Science Park to begin tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first phase of the much-touted Digital Science Park will become operational on Tuesday. The operations will begin at the Kabani building at Technopark Phase IV, Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the park’s campus will come up adjacent to the Digital University. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first phase at Kabani building at 12pm.

The state government gave an administrative sanction to transfer 13.95 acres of land to Digital University for the park. The cost is expected to be Rs 1,515 crore. The project has been sanctioned Rs 200 crore through KIIFB. The park will initially have two buildings with an area of 1.5 lakh square feet.

The first 1 lakh-square-foot five-storey building will house centres of excellence and a digital incubator. The second 50,000-square-foot building will house administrative units and a digital experience centre over three floors. The first building will house common industrial infrastructure and computing infrastructure, common work spaces, and individual work units for various business units, startups, and industries. Major research labs under centres of excellence will also be established here.

The project aims to provide facilities to industries, business units, and startups in three areas: Industry 4.0 Technologies, Electronics Technologies and Smart Hardware, and Sustainable and Smart Materials. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will preside over the inaugural ceremony. The foundation stone-laying ceremony for the project was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25.

