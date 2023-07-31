Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Technical snag in two Air India Express flights; one makes emergency landing

 A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport after the pilots of the flights alerted the emergency control room in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 31st July 2023 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two Air India Express flights experienced technical failure triggering panic among the passengers at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Monday. 

An Air India Express flight ( AX B613) from Tiruchirapalli Airport to Sharjah with 161 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport due to a suspected gear malfunction.

The second Air India Express Thiruvananthapuram- Bahrain flight (IX573) with 180 passengers on board, which was about to take off at 11.06 am, abandoned its take off due to technical reasons from the runway itself and returned back to bay 43.

 A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport after the pilots of the flights alerted the emergency control room in Thiruvananthapuram. According to airport officials, it was a safe landing at 12.01 p.m. of AXB613., and no casualties were reported.

In the IX573 flight, the passengers said that they had heard a sound while the flight was moving on the runway just before taking off.

The AX B613 Aircraft experienced a technical failure while flying after it took off from the Tiruchirapalli airport around 11.15 am. The flight was about to land at Sharjah Airport around 3 p.m. It is suspected that the hydraulic gear of the aircraft was damaged. The flight crew decided to land in Thiruvananthapuram, as this airport is the safest airport for emergency landings in the state. The airport authorities cleared the runway prior to the safe landing of the aircraft.

After landing, the passengers were shifted to the transit lounge of the airport. The flights have been shifted to the Air India Express hangar unit for repair work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Express flight Technical failure Sharjah Bahrain
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp