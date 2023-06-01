Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala girl’s death in Arabic college: Lover held on charges of sexual abuse

Sources said a few details about the abuse was obtained while examining her phone

Published: 01st June 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Poonthura police, on Tuesday, recorded the arrest of a 20-year-old youth in connection with the suicide of a 17-year-old girl in an Arabic college at Balaramapuram on May 13. Hashim Khan, a resident of Vallakkadavu, was arrested for sexually abusing the girl, with whom he was in a relationship. He has been booked under the Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody. 

The death of the girl, Asmiya, also a native of Vallakkadavu, had raked a controversy after her mother alleged that the death was fishy and the college staff had mentally harassed her daughter. During the probe led by Neyyattinkara ASP Farash T, it was found that the death was indeed due to suicide, while the autopsy revealed the girl was subjected to sexual abuse almost six months ago.

In the follow-up probe, the sleuths got information about the girl’s affair. The relationship had irked Asmiya’s family, following which they had decided to move her to the Arabic college. 

However, she was not happy with the decision and wanted to return home. According to police sources, the sexual abuse took place before the girl joined the college. Before her death, the girl had reportedly spoken to her mother over the phone. 

One of the teachers of the college had testified that the girl was mentally down after the phone call. The probe team also examined the mobile phone used by Asmiya and her social media accounts. Sources said some details about the sexual abuse was obtained while examining the phone.

Teacher’s testimony

Before her death, the girl had reportedly spoken to her mother over phone
One of the teachers of the college had testified that the girl was mentally down after the phone call

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arabic college Balaramapuram Pocso Act sexual abuse
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp