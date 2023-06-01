Toonz Animation joins hands with FTII

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark-based based Toonz Animation Studios, through its education services partner Vizdem, has announced its collaboration with the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, to offer animation and visual effects courses on the FTII campus.

Toonz and FTII signed a MoU to this effect on Wednesday, aiming to bridge the gap between industry requirement and academia by developing relevant skill-based courses in the media and entertainment industry. FTII registrar Sayyid Rabeehashmi and Toonz chief financial officer Subbalakshmi Venkitadri, in the presence of Sasikumar, executive director, education services at Toonz Animation Studios, signed the MoU. As per the MoU, Toonz will collaborate with FTII to offer animation and visual effects programmes under FTII’s Centre for Open Learning (CFOL).

With the FTII recently announcing the undergraduate course in ‘Animation and Visual Effects Design,’ Toonz will provide necessary support by mentoring the curriculum, arranging industry experts and academicians from Vizdem and also support internship for students.

Both Toonz and FTII also have plans to develop various animation and visual effects courses and set up an incubation centre on the FTII campus. This will help the students to develop their own IP and reach out to broadcasters across the globe.

“This collaboration brings leaders in industry and academia to provide skill-based courses in animation and visual effects. Vizdem, our educational service arm, is one of the leading animation training institutes in India and we are delighted to join hands with Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, one of the leading film institutes in the world,” P Jayakumar, chief executive officer of Toonz Media Group, said.

