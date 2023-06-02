Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Sooryakanthi’ Expo flourishes at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram

The 'Sooryakanthi 2023', aimed at enlightening citizens about the benefits and need for renewable energy, concluded on Thursday.

Electric cycles, vehicles and other solar-powered appliances were on display at various stalls at the largest solar expo in Kerala (Photo | EPS)

By Pavithra Krishnan V
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To make Thiruvananthapuram a solar city, the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) organised a Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle Expo, touted to be the largest solar expo in Kerala.

The ‘Sooryakanthi 2023’, aimed at enlightening citizens about the benefits and need for renewable energy, concluded on Thursday. More than 60 companies, including TATA Power Solar, Kondaas and TCM Solar displayed energy components like solar panels, generators, and other products. 

“In the past few years, I have observed a drastic change in the attitude of people towards solar. The overall cost of solar energy has come down. On the other hand, the availability and the need have gradually increased,” says Ajith Kittur, regional head of sales and marketing at TATA Power Solar.

While various stalls set up by different companies informed on the peculiarities of their solar panels and other components, some showcased electric cycles, scooters, autorickshaws and cars.  “Due to concerns related to an electric scooter blast, consumers are looking for alternatives. However, the vehicle involved in the blast was manufactured by a company that was banned from its parent country,” says Arun Krishnan, dealer of Ampere Electric Scooter. He adds that this issue never happens with established companies as they ensure their consumers’ safety.

Many stalls also showcased charging devices or the ‘fuel tanks’ of motor vehicles. “We have placed around five charging stations in Thiruvananthapuram and almost 141 black boxes and level one AC (alternating current) chargers. And similar progress has been made throughout Kerala. This industry will have a drastic growth in the coming years as many companies are increasing production of e-vehicles,” says Shabin Shah, Operation Manager of MOD.

The expo offered subsidy registration and loan facilities at low interest. “The loan facility has been a great relief and a catalyst in making people shift to renewable energy by fixing solar panels in their houses. And a bunch of customers have utilised the loan facility with a term length of up to five years,” says Vishnu Prasad, Marketing Manager of Canara Bank.

