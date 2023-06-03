Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Clean up campaign at Shankhumukham beach in Thiruvananthapuram

Over 150kg of plastic waste was removed from Shankhumukham beach by 150 volunteers under ‘No More’, a cleanup campaign launched on Thursday. 

Published: 03rd June 2023 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Amith Noorudeen
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Over 150kg of plastic waste was removed from Shankhumukham beach by 150 volunteers under ‘No More’, a cleanup campaign launched on Thursday. 

Sustera Foundation is spearheading the drive in association with the corporation, Centre for Environment and Development, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Green Worms, Plastic Fischer and others. Fifty student volunteers joined in combing the beach.

“The campaign aims to improve youth capacity building and community engagement to fight climate change by tackling issues like marine pollution,” said Sustera CEO Sanju Soman. “The campaign will continue till the end of the year. Cleanup drives will be held in Veli, Shankhumukham and Kovalam.”

Sustera is also planning to set up coastal conversation corners where those working in marine-based sectors, like scuba divers, will detail how some human activities are negatively affecting marine health. 

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who kicked off the campaign, said, “The launch marks an important step in our journey towards sustainable living. By working together, we can make a tangible difference in preserving our beaches and marine ecosystem.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cleanup campaign coastal conversation
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp