Clean up campaign at Shankhumukham beach in Thiruvananthapuram

Amith Noorudeen By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 150kg of plastic waste was removed from Shankhumukham beach by 150 volunteers under ‘No More’, a cleanup campaign launched on Thursday.

Sustera Foundation is spearheading the drive in association with the corporation, Centre for Environment and Development, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Green Worms, Plastic Fischer and others. Fifty student volunteers joined in combing the beach.

“The campaign aims to improve youth capacity building and community engagement to fight climate change by tackling issues like marine pollution,” said Sustera CEO Sanju Soman. “The campaign will continue till the end of the year. Cleanup drives will be held in Veli, Shankhumukham and Kovalam.”

Sustera is also planning to set up coastal conversation corners where those working in marine-based sectors, like scuba divers, will detail how some human activities are negatively affecting marine health.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who kicked off the campaign, said, “The launch marks an important step in our journey towards sustainable living. By working together, we can make a tangible difference in preserving our beaches and marine ecosystem.”

