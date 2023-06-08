Amboori Rakhi murder case: Army man, two others found guilty 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three men, including a soldier, were found guilty of murdering a 30-year-old woman at Amboori in the rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram district four years ago.

Akhil Nair, 24, his brother Rahul Nair, 27, and their friend Adarsh Nair, 23, were found guilty of murdering Rakhi Mol, a 30-year-old resident of Thirupuram near Neyyattinkara. Additional sessions court judge K Vishnu found them guilty under sections pertaining to murder and destruction of evidence. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Friday.

The murder occurred on June 21, 2019. According to the prosecution, Akhil, who worked as a driver in the Army, killed Rakhi with the help of two others. Akhil was having an affair with Rakhi, who then worked in a private firm in Kalamassery.

Akhil had befriended Rakhi accidentally and later they became very close. Whenever she came home on vacation, Akhil used to take her to various tourist places and gave her a marriage promise. Even while he was maintaining a relationship with Rakhi, Akhil befriended another woman from Anthiyoorkonam and got engaged to her.

The photos of the engagement function were uploaded on social media and Rakhi happened to see those. Bitter over the turn of events, Rakhi warned Akhil that she will not allow the marriage to take place. Worried that Rakhi might sabotage his marriage, Akhil with the help of two others bumped her off.

On the fateful day, Akhil called Rakhi to the Neyyattinkara bus stand on the pretext of taking her to his newly built house. He took her in a car and headed towards Amboori via Dhanuvachapuram. During the journey, Akhil throttled Rakhi using the car’s seat belt. The body was later moved to Akhil’s house and buried in a pit.

