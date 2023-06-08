Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Amboori Rakhi murder case: Army man, two others found guilty 

The photos of the engagement function were uploaded on social media and Rakhi happened to see those.

Published: 08th June 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Rakhi Mol

Rakhi Mol

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three men, including a soldier, were found guilty of murdering a 30-year-old woman at Amboori in the rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram district four years ago.  

Akhil Nair, 24, his brother Rahul Nair, 27, and their friend Adarsh Nair, 23, were found guilty of murdering Rakhi Mol, a 30-year-old resident of Thirupuram near Neyyattinkara. Additional sessions court judge K Vishnu found them guilty under sections pertaining to murder and destruction of evidence. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Friday.  

The murder occurred on June 21, 2019. According to the prosecution, Akhil, who worked as a driver in the Army, killed Rakhi with the help of two others. Akhil was having an affair with Rakhi, who then worked in a private firm in Kalamassery. 

Akhil had befriended Rakhi accidentally and later they became very close. Whenever she came home on vacation, Akhil used to take her to various tourist places and gave her a marriage promise. Even while he was maintaining a relationship with Rakhi, Akhil befriended another woman from Anthiyoorkonam and got engaged to her.

The photos of the engagement function were uploaded on social media and Rakhi happened to see those. Bitter over the turn of events, Rakhi warned Akhil that she will not allow the marriage to take place. Worried that Rakhi might sabotage his marriage, Akhil with the help of two others bumped her off.  

ALSO READ | Amboori Rakhi murder case: Akhil taken to crime spot; people throw stones at him

On the fateful day, Akhil called Rakhi to the Neyyattinkara bus stand on the pretext of taking her to his newly built house. He took her in a car and headed towards Amboori via Dhanuvachapuram. During the journey, Akhil throttled Rakhi using the car’s seat belt. The body was later moved to Akhil’s house and buried in a pit. 

ALSO READ | Amboori Rakhi murder case: Main accused Akhil, brother arrested

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amboori Rakhi murder case
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp