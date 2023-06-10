KSEB trade unions threaten indefinite strike against smart meter project in Thiruvananthapuram

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trade unions of the Kerala State Electricity Board have warned that they will hold an indefinite protest if the management goes ahead with the Rs 8,200-crore smart meter project. The development comes after KSEB chairman and managing director Rajan N Khobragade convened a hurriedly-called meeting of the trade union officer bearers at Vaidyuthu Bhavan, Pattom, on Thursday to inform them of the Board’s decision to go ahead with the smart meter project lest they lose the central funds.

Prior to the talks with the Board’s chairman and other directors, the employees belonging to the various trade unions held a protest in front of Vaidyuthi Bhavan.

The Board informed the trade unions about their decision to implement the first phase of the smart meter project as they claimed that they could not afford to lose the central subsidy. They also demanded to know whether there is an alternative proposal for implementing the 35 lakhs smart meters on the TOTEX (total cost of expenditure combining capital expenditure and operational expenditure) model. This irked the trade union leaders as they have been protesting against this smart meter project since last September.

S Harilal, general secretary of the KSEB Workers’ Association (CITU), told TNIE that it has been evident that the Board has so far not submitted the alternative proposal envisaged by the various trade unions so far.

“Our alternative proposal was that C-DAC, the country’s premier R & D institution, has been keen on awarding the provision of indigenous technology in the procurement of smart energy meters for KSEB. Also, a Special Purpose Vehicle should be constituted if we are going through an open-market purchase. They are against the SPV as then there is no scope for corruption”, said Harilal.

All the trade unions, including the ruling CITU, AITUC and INTUC, informed the Board about their strong disapproval of the TOTEX model as it would only compound the consumers’ woes.

As per the existing schedule, the trade unions had decided to hold statewide vehicle rallies highlighting the consequences of implementing the smart meter project under the TOTEX model. On July 5, more than 10,000 employees of the KSEB are scheduled to hit the streets in front of Vaidyuthi Bhavan.

