Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSEB trade unions threaten indefinite strike against smart meter project in Thiruvananthapuram

All the trade unions, including the ruling CITU, AITUC and INTUC, informed the Board about their strong disapproval of the TOTEX model as it would only compound the consumers’ woes. 

Published: 10th June 2023 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

protest, strike

For representational purposes

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trade unions of the Kerala State Electricity Board have warned that they will hold an indefinite protest if the management goes ahead with the Rs 8,200-crore smart meter project. The development comes after KSEB chairman and managing director Rajan N Khobragade convened a hurriedly-called meeting of the trade union officer bearers at Vaidyuthu Bhavan, Pattom, on Thursday to inform them of the Board’s decision to go ahead with the smart meter project lest they lose the central funds.

Prior to the talks with the Board’s chairman and other directors, the employees belonging to the various trade unions held a protest in front of Vaidyuthi Bhavan. 

The Board informed the trade unions about their decision to implement the first phase of the smart meter project as they claimed that they could not afford to lose the central subsidy. They also demanded to know whether there is an alternative proposal for implementing the 35 lakhs smart meters on the TOTEX (total cost of expenditure combining capital expenditure and operational expenditure) model. This irked the trade union leaders as they have been protesting against this smart meter project since last September.

S Harilal, general secretary of the KSEB Workers’ Association (CITU), told TNIE that it has been evident that the Board has so far not submitted the alternative proposal envisaged by the various trade unions so far.   

“Our alternative proposal was that C-DAC, the country’s premier R & D institution, has been keen on awarding the provision of indigenous technology in the procurement of smart energy meters for KSEB. Also, a Special Purpose Vehicle should be constituted if we are going through an open-market purchase. They are against the SPV as then there is no scope for corruption”, said Harilal.

All the trade unions, including the ruling CITU, AITUC and INTUC, informed the Board about their strong disapproval of the TOTEX model as it would only compound the consumers’ woes. 

As per the existing schedule, the trade unions had decided to hold statewide vehicle rallies highlighting the consequences of implementing the smart meter project under the TOTEX model. On July 5, more than 10,000 employees of the KSEB are scheduled to hit the streets in front of Vaidyuthi Bhavan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indefinite strikeSmart meter projectKSEB trade unions
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp