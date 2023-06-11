Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Report illegal waste dumping and get reward up to Rs 2,500 in Kerala

The GO states that LSGs must notify citizens with a WhatsApp number and E-mail address to report violations.

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With incidents of illegal waste dumping increasing in the state, the local self-government (LSG) department has come up with a scheme to reward all those who report such acts to the local bodies concerned.

The public could earn up to Rs 2,500 for each report. The scheme is part of the department’s Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign which aims to make the state garbage-free by next year. Anyone who informs the authorities about such violations will be provided with a maximum of Rs 2,500 or 25% of the fine imposed on those resorting to the illegitimate disposal of garbage.  

The report must be backed with evidence, including credible photographs or video clips, along with details such as the place and time of the wrongdoing. Additional chief secretary, the LSG department, Sarada Muraleedharan, issued the order (GO) in this regard, suggesting citizens report littering/dumping of both solid and liquid waste in public spaces, private property and water bodies.

The GO states that LSGs must notify citizens with a WhatsApp number and E-mail address to report violations. Authorities will not publicise the informer’s details.

