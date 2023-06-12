Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose promises assistance to 125 special-needs children 

The West Bengal governor also announced an award carrying a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh in memory of Fr Felix to NGOs working for the upliftment of special-needs children.

Published: 12th June 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sr Elise Mary, head of Central Institute of Mental Retardation, giving a memento to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose at the special school at Murinjapalam on Sunday

Sr Elise Mary, head of Central Institute of Mental Retardation, giving a memento to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose at the special school at Murinjapalam on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Sunday was a memorable day for the special-needs students of the Central Institute of Mental Retardation (CIMR) at Murinjapalam in Thiruvananthapuram, thanks to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose’s generous gesture. 

On his visit to the institute, Bose announced that he would open Jan Dhan accounts for all the 125 children here with an initial deposit of Rs 2,000 each. The centre is founded by Fr Thomas Felix CMI, who passed away earlier this year. When the CIMR head, Sister Elise Mary, highlighted the need for furniture and allied equipment for the institute, he immediately urged his staffers to ensure that it is implemented without further delay. 

The West Bengal governor also announced an award carrying a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh in memory of Fr Felix to NGOs working for the upliftment of special-needs children.   It was Ananda Bose’s first visit to the capital city after taking over as the governor of West Bengal last November. He had avoided public welcome at the airport making his visit a low-key affair. Before visiting the CIMR, Bose called on noted scientist and his former teacher C G Ramachandran Nair, at his residence. 

The governor presented Nair with a scroll of honour for his valuable contributions to the field of science and technology. Ananda Bose also visited spiritual leader Swami Isa and interacted with him at Isalayam Ashram at Anayara. He said swami’s vision of education that blends spirituality with science will guide India’s future. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal GovernorCIMR
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp