Four injured in Kerala after car falls into Ponmudi gorge 

The accident occurred near the forest department’s office and they immediately alerted the police and the fire and rescue services to launch rescue operations.

Published: 19th June 2023 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Four youths hailing from Anchal in Kollam district injured after their car fell into a 400m-deep gorge near Irupathirandaam valavu of Ponmudi hills on Sunday morning. The injured are Adhil, Navjot, Gokul Krishna and Amal.

Their car lost control while going downhill and careened off the road to fall into a gorge. One of the youths, Navjot, who escaped with minor injuries, climbed up and informed the local residents about the accident.  

The accident occurred near the forest department’s office, and they immediately alerted the police and the fire and rescue services to launch rescue operations. A fire and rescue services official of the Vithura unit said they received a distress call by 10 am and the rescue operation was wrapped up by 1 pm.

According to sources, one of the youths sustained spinal injuries, while others suffered less severe injuries.
The fire and rescue services staff had to fight heavy mist and rain that affected visibility. They had to cut their way through the forest to reach the injured. One of the youth was trapped in the car, and he was pulled out after a lot of effort. 

