Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s new master plan for city development draws flak

Draft plan lacks a long-term vision regarding city’s growth, says TCCI president

Published: 24th June 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   The new master plan for city development proposed by the corporation has drawn flak from various quarters. Several organisations in the district criticised that the provisions in the plan will not only slow down the growth of the city but will also affect future developments. 

According to the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI), Trivandrum Agenda Task Force (TATF), and Awake Trivandrum (AT), enforcing the draft master plan before considering the public’s opinion will cause regulatory uncertainty and affect the investors’ confidence. 

“The current master plan is more than half a century old, and hence, there is a need for the new plan to be futuristic. We need an innovative master plan that will use the available land for the development of the city efficiently.

Other available resources should also be utilised in the best way possible. However, the proposed draft plan is non-progressive and appears to be the handiwork of some officials who are determined to sabotage the future of the state capital region,” said TCCI president S N Raghuchandran Nair.

He said the master plan should have a long-term vision regarding the city’s growth, define implementation strategies, establish performance indicators and be flexible to accommodate the changing circumstances and trends. But that is not what we see in the current draft plan.

According to TCCI secretary Abraham Thomas (Joji), applying the draft plan as a binding document before finalising the master plan will create uncertainty for investors, developers, and businesses. “They will hesitate to make long-term investments or commitments if the regulatory framework is uncertain or subject to imminent changes,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation master plan for city development TCCI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp