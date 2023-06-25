Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cop held in Thiruvananthapuram for impregnating minor girl

However, the incident came to light after the girl was taken to a hospital due to abdominal pain.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Aryancode police arrested a 43-year-old police officer for sexually abusing and impregnating a minor girl near Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The arrested is Dileep, a native of Marayamuttom. He is a civil police officer at Marayoor police station in Idukki. He has also been suspended pending an inquiry.

The police said the accused is a distant relative of the victim. The incident took place a few months ago when the 14-year-old girl was alone in her home. The accused took the girl into a room and sexually abused her. He warned the girl not to reveal the matter to anyone. However, the incident came to light after the girl was taken to a hospital due to abdominal pain. After medical examination, the doctor confirmed that she was pregnant.

Later, she was taken to the Child Welfare Committee. After a counselling session, she told her parents that Dileep had visited her house once and sexually abused her. He has been charged under the Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.

