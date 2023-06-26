Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Student suicides: Abdul Kalam Technological University to set up grievance redressal committees

The decision was taken by the KTU syndicate on the basis of the report submitted by a two-member university committee that probed the circumstances that led to the suicide.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) will direct its145 affiliated institutions to set up student grievance redressal committees in the wake of the recent suicide of a girl student allegedly due to harassment by the staff of a self-financing college in Kanjirapally, Kottayam. 

The decision was taken by the KTU syndicate on the basis of the report submitted by a two-member university committee that probed the circumstances that led to the suicide. It was also decided to form a university-level appellate body on the lines of a directive issued earlier by the Higher Education Department. Colleges should display the contact numbers of grievance committees for students' convenience.

The syndicate also decided to streamline the functioning of the Internal Compliance Committee in the University and affiliated colleges and implement a university-level counselling facility for students. During inspections, it was found that many colleges have not constituted the governing body, college council, college union, department staff association and sports council in accordance with the University Statute. 

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

