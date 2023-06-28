Tap that happy feet and go kizomba!

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

"One need not be a dancer to learn this form as it is a free way to move your body to the music beats," says Karthik.

By Arya U R
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A new wave of social dancing is slowly gaining momentum, providing Trivians with a peppy means to reinvigorate themselves amid the pressures of mundane and stressful lifestyles. Let’s kizomba, they gush. 

A popular global social dance originating from Angola in Africa, kizomba has recently made its way into the capital city, thanks to Karthik Rana, a 30-year-old dancer who left his white-collar job to pursue his passion for dance.  His initiative – ‘Let’s Kizomba’ – aims to build a social dancing community in Kerala.  

“One need not be a dancer to learn this form as it is a free way to move your body to the music beats,” says Karthik. “It is an African dance with smooth steps that follow heavy drum beats and slow, romantic rhythms and lyrics. It is a combination of the Afro rhythms with contemporary music.”

While the city is familiar with Latin dance forms such as salsa, flamenco, tango, and bachata, kizomba adds a fresh flavour to the local dance scene. Karthik explains that kizomba is a couple dance characterised by torso and arm contact, where dancers guide and follow each other, incorporating hip rotations and rhythmic steps. 

However, he emphasises that there are no traditional gender roles or rules per se in kizomba. “The style is more like letting someone into your space and together swaying to the music, going where it takes you,” Karthik explains. 

“Kizomba has simple moves, and is easy for first-time dancers. It may not be only male-female, as being a social dance it is basically about letting go and socialising. It is a gender-neutral dance form with sensual moves.” 

He adds that sensual steps do not mean it is only for couples. “Even friends or strangers can try it. It cultivates respect for personal boundaries and comfort. In foreign countries, they practise social dance forms to build a friendly community and harmony.”

Besides promoting social connections and boosting one’s confidence, Kizomba offers health benefits as well. “It is known as an enjoyable cardio workout for every age group,” Karthik highlights. “With smooth steps, the whole body moves and will burn extra calories in a joyful act of dancing. As we are all leading a stressed lifestyle, one hour of Kizomba is sure to relieve your stress hormones and feel refreshed.”

Karthik, in collaboration with BigFoot Dance Arena in Kuravankonam, conducts Kizomba classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. As TNIE checks out the space, Keerthana Sajju, who recently joined ‘Let’s Kizomba’, says she is thrilled to experiment with the unique Afro style. 

“I had learnt the basics of social dancing when I was in Class 9 at a workshop held in the city. However, unlike Kochi, avenues for novel dancing like kizomba were few here,” she says. “Finally, there is something to rejoice. Thiruvananthapuram can actually become a hub for such social dancing culture. It is safe to practise, as there is etiquette to be followed.”

Karthik envisions building a supportive network of dancers through top-notch workshops.  He also plans to curate the Trivandrum International Dance Congress. “It will be a great way to introduce the whole funda and health benefits of social dancing. Misconceptions about dances like kizomba need to be dispelled.”

What is kizomba?
Kizomba is a dance and musical genre that originated in Angola in the 1980s. It was practiced as a means of recovering from the aftermath and mental tensions caused by the civil war. Eduardo Paim played a significant role in popularising Kizomba internationally and is recognised as the father of Kizomba music. Alongside his band, he played a major role in the development of this music style. The term ‘kizomba’ derived from the Bantu language, specifically the word ‘kimbundu’, which means party or fiesta. Bantu is the second most spoken language in Angola.

