Capital city of Kerala gears up for Pongala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With hours remaining for the Pongala ceremony at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple, devotees who have thronged to the capital from various parts of the state have already secured spaces on the streets to set up the hearth for the ritual. Unlike the previous three years when the traffic was restricted due to Covid, this time, as the restrictions have been lifted, the capital is witnessing a massive inflow of devotees from other districts. The KSRTC has also started special services to Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the festival.

“The arrangements for conducting a hassle-free Pongala are nearing completion. Necessary steps have been taken regarding the maintenance of roads, power lines, street lights, sanitation, drinking water supply, providing facilities for traders and other commercial centres, transport, law and order, and other emergency services. Like the previous years, this time also we shall follow “Haritha Pongala” by abiding by the green protocol,” Mayor Arya Rajendran told reporters at a press conference on Sunday.

Mayor said the corporation renovated the area where the festival is being held by spending Rs 5.16 crore. A total of 16 corporation roads and 10 smart city roads have been made motorable before the ceremony. The civic body spent more than Rs 70 lakh for sanitation activities and KSEB-related emergency works.

To ensure cleanliness, household wastes, including cloth, mattresses, and other leather products, should not be left on the road and must be handed over to the Haritakarma Sena volunteers. Small children and people with health problems should avoid being a part of the ritual due to high temperature, the mayor said. Those who wish to provide ‘annadanam’ should register online at the Smart Trivandrum mobile application or on the website www.smarttvm.tmc.lsgkerala.gov.in/pongala/registration.

Safety top priority, says health minister

Health Minister Veena George said devotees offering Pongala should ensure their safety as the temperature is soaring. She insisted everyone follow the instructions of the health department. She also advised drinking plenty of water to keep the body from dehydrating. The health department has deployed medical teams at various places to ensure essential care.

Bricks to be collected for LIFE Mission project

T’Puram: The bricks used for the Pongala ceremony will be collected for the LIFE Mission project, Mayor Arya Rajendran said on Sunday. She said that a special squad has been constituted to oversee the process. “The stones will be collected during the cleaning procedures after pongala. Those who collect stones illegally will be fined,” the mayor said. She added that more toilets will be set up in the city in connection with the festival.

Instructions for devotees

Wear light cotton clothes

Cover head with a hat/cloth to avoid direct sunlight

Drink only clean or boiled water

Eat fruits that are high in water content

Do not let children go near the fire

Do not wear flammable clothes

Do not place flammable items near the hearth

Keep a bucket of water nearby

Do not panic and run if your clothes catch fire. Extinguish immediately with water.

Seek medical attention if necessary

Fire should be extinguished with water after Pongala

Do not litter. Dispose of only at designated locations

Doctor’s advice can be sought by calling Disha 104, 1056, 0471 255205

Traffic restrictions in city from this afternoon

The city police will put in place traffic restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram city from 2pm on Monday to 8pm on Tuesday in connection with Attukal Pongala. Heavy vehicles, including container lorries and trucks ferrying goods, have been banned from entering the city during that time. They will not be allowed to park on the roadside either.

Parking along the main roads and the roads close to the Attukal temple has also been banned. The ban will cover Killipalam-Padassery-Attukal Bund Road, Attakulangara-Manacaud-Market Road, Attakulangara-Valiyapalli Road, Kamaleswaram-Valiyapalli Road, Konchiravila-Attukal Road, Chiramukku- Ayranimuttam Road, Killipalam-Attakulangara Road, Attakulangara-Eanchakkal Road, Vettimuricha Kotta-West Fort Road, Mithranandapuram-Sreekanteswaram Road, Pazhavangadi-Central Theatre Road, Pazhavangadi-SP Fort Hospital Road, Mele Pazhavangadi-Power House Road, Thakaraparambu Road, Sreekanteswaram-Punnapuram Road, Kaithamukku-Vanchiyoor Road, Uppidamoodu-Chettikulangara-Overbridge Road and Ayranimuttam-Kalady-Maruthoorkadavu Road.

Vehicle parking on the footpaths and main junctions on the above-mentioned roads has also been strictly banned. The private vehicles ferrying the devotees will not be allowed to park on the main roads near the Attukal temple or near the National Highway, MC and MG Roads. Parked vehicles that obstruct traffic movement or create security issues will be lifted and legal action will be initiated against the owners.

The police also said that hearths should not be made on footpaths laden with costly tiles and vehicles should not be parked close to the hearths to avoid accidents. The hearths should be laid in such a way that it won’t obstruct the easy passage of the ambulances, Police and Fire and Rescue department vehicles, said the police.

Devotees returning after offering the Pongala have been warned against pulling over on roadside if they want to stop by the volunteers. However, they can park the vehicles on one side of the road from the Karamana Kalpalayam-Neeramankara petrol pump stretch, service roads along Kovalam-Kazhakootam bypass road, Poojappura ground, Poojappura LBS Engineering College ground, Neeramankara NSS College ground, Pappanamcode Engineering College ground, Thiruvallam BNV High School, Thycaud Music College, PTC ground, Tagore Theatre, LMS Compound, Kowdiar Salvation Army School, University College ground and University Office. Parked vehicles should display the mobile phone numbers of the drivers or the assistants.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With hours remaining for the Pongala ceremony at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple, devotees who have thronged to the capital from various parts of the state have already secured spaces on the streets to set up the hearth for the ritual. Unlike the previous three years when the traffic was restricted due to Covid, this time, as the restrictions have been lifted, the capital is witnessing a massive inflow of devotees from other districts. The KSRTC has also started special services to Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the festival. “The arrangements for conducting a hassle-free Pongala are nearing completion. Necessary steps have been taken regarding the maintenance of roads, power lines, street lights, sanitation, drinking water supply, providing facilities for traders and other commercial centres, transport, law and order, and other emergency services. Like the previous years, this time also we shall follow “Haritha Pongala” by abiding by the green protocol,” Mayor Arya Rajendran told reporters at a press conference on Sunday. Mayor said the corporation renovated the area where the festival is being held by spending Rs 5.16 crore. A total of 16 corporation roads and 10 smart city roads have been made motorable before the ceremony. The civic body spent more than Rs 70 lakh for sanitation activities and KSEB-related emergency works.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To ensure cleanliness, household wastes, including cloth, mattresses, and other leather products, should not be left on the road and must be handed over to the Haritakarma Sena volunteers. Small children and people with health problems should avoid being a part of the ritual due to high temperature, the mayor said. Those who wish to provide ‘annadanam’ should register online at the Smart Trivandrum mobile application or on the website www.smarttvm.tmc.lsgkerala.gov.in/pongala/registration. Safety top priority, says health minister Health Minister Veena George said devotees offering Pongala should ensure their safety as the temperature is soaring. She insisted everyone follow the instructions of the health department. She also advised drinking plenty of water to keep the body from dehydrating. The health department has deployed medical teams at various places to ensure essential care. Bricks to be collected for LIFE Mission project T’Puram: The bricks used for the Pongala ceremony will be collected for the LIFE Mission project, Mayor Arya Rajendran said on Sunday. She said that a special squad has been constituted to oversee the process. “The stones will be collected during the cleaning procedures after pongala. Those who collect stones illegally will be fined,” the mayor said. She added that more toilets will be set up in the city in connection with the festival. Instructions for devotees Wear light cotton clothes Cover head with a hat/cloth to avoid direct sunlight Drink only clean or boiled water Eat fruits that are high in water content Do not let children go near the fire Do not wear flammable clothes Do not place flammable items near the hearth Keep a bucket of water nearby Do not panic and run if your clothes catch fire. Extinguish immediately with water. Seek medical attention if necessary Fire should be extinguished with water after Pongala Do not litter. Dispose of only at designated locations Doctor’s advice can be sought by calling Disha 104, 1056, 0471 255205 Traffic restrictions in city from this afternoon The city police will put in place traffic restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram city from 2pm on Monday to 8pm on Tuesday in connection with Attukal Pongala. Heavy vehicles, including container lorries and trucks ferrying goods, have been banned from entering the city during that time. They will not be allowed to park on the roadside either. Parking along the main roads and the roads close to the Attukal temple has also been banned. The ban will cover Killipalam-Padassery-Attukal Bund Road, Attakulangara-Manacaud-Market Road, Attakulangara-Valiyapalli Road, Kamaleswaram-Valiyapalli Road, Konchiravila-Attukal Road, Chiramukku- Ayranimuttam Road, Killipalam-Attakulangara Road, Attakulangara-Eanchakkal Road, Vettimuricha Kotta-West Fort Road, Mithranandapuram-Sreekanteswaram Road, Pazhavangadi-Central Theatre Road, Pazhavangadi-SP Fort Hospital Road, Mele Pazhavangadi-Power House Road, Thakaraparambu Road, Sreekanteswaram-Punnapuram Road, Kaithamukku-Vanchiyoor Road, Uppidamoodu-Chettikulangara-Overbridge Road and Ayranimuttam-Kalady-Maruthoorkadavu Road. Vehicle parking on the footpaths and main junctions on the above-mentioned roads has also been strictly banned. The private vehicles ferrying the devotees will not be allowed to park on the main roads near the Attukal temple or near the National Highway, MC and MG Roads. Parked vehicles that obstruct traffic movement or create security issues will be lifted and legal action will be initiated against the owners. The police also said that hearths should not be made on footpaths laden with costly tiles and vehicles should not be parked close to the hearths to avoid accidents. The hearths should be laid in such a way that it won’t obstruct the easy passage of the ambulances, Police and Fire and Rescue department vehicles, said the police. Devotees returning after offering the Pongala have been warned against pulling over on roadside if they want to stop by the volunteers. However, they can park the vehicles on one side of the road from the Karamana Kalpalayam-Neeramankara petrol pump stretch, service roads along Kovalam-Kazhakootam bypass road, Poojappura ground, Poojappura LBS Engineering College ground, Neeramankara NSS College ground, Pappanamcode Engineering College ground, Thiruvallam BNV High School, Thycaud Music College, PTC ground, Tagore Theatre, LMS Compound, Kowdiar Salvation Army School, University College ground and University Office. Parked vehicles should display the mobile phone numbers of the drivers or the assistants.