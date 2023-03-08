KSRTC deploys 1,000 employees for transporting Attukal Pongala devotees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC conducted special services for transporting devotees back to various parts of the state after Attukal Pongala in the state capital. The return trip after the ritual was managed using over 500 buses pooled from various depots. The vehicles were lined up in different parts of the city. Apart from the special services from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta, the KSRTC organised trips for devotees arriving from Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

The KSRTC deployed 1,000 employees, including 50 officers and 100 inspectors, to operate services from East Fort, Kamaleswaram, Kowdiyar, Fort High School, Maruthoorkadavu, Ambalathara, Vellayambalam, PMG, Statue, Palayam, Vazhuthacaud, Thiruvananthapuram Central depot, Law College Junction, Killipalam, Karamana, Bakery Junction, Model High School Junction, Pattoor, Uppidammoodu, Aryankuzhi, etc.

KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar discussed the traffic arrangements with the police officers. After the ritual, buses to Neyyattinkara and Ooruttambalam-Kattakada side started from Killipalam and Maruthoorkadavu. Buses heading to Thiruvallom and Vizhinjam began from Kamaleswaram, while buses to Peroorkada and Nedumangad started from East Fort North stand.

