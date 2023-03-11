Surveillance on influenza cases strengthened: Kerala Health Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has strengthened field-level surveillance on seasonal influenza, an acute respiratory infection. The department has directed doctors to send samples of people coming for consultation for high fever, throat pain and cough, for further tests, said Health Minister Veena George. “People with fever should seek consultation at the earliest instead of self-medication,” she said.

According to her, the state had issued guidelines since October last year after influenza A cases involving H1N1 and H3N2 were reported. On Friday, the minister convened a meeting of officers to chalk out plans to deal with communicable diseases. She directed the department to give advance Nipah warning in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts.

