Delay in development of Althara-Attakulangara smart road in Kerala

The tender process started in December last year. The KRFB has called the tender two times, but no bidders participated.

Published: 13th March 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 06:51 AM

Defunct streetlights in front of the corporation office at Palayam | Vincent Pulickal

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The development of the much-awaited Althara-Attakulangara road via Thycaud and Killipalam as a smart road under the Smart City Project scheme is likely to be delayed as the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), which is the implementing agency of the project, is set to float a tender again.

A KRFB official said the project’s quote amount will be reduced to attract bidders. Last week, the KRFB had floated the tender for the project, but no bidders came forward to take up the work as the amount was too high.

“We floated a tender for this road last week by dividing it into two reaches: Althara to Thycaud and Thycaud to Attakulangara. But no one participated in the tender process. It is likely due to the high tender amount. So, we have decided to lower the rate and call the tender again. However, there is no change to the project’s design or scope,” said a senior KRFB official. The tender process started in December last year. The KRFB has called the tender two times, but no bidders participated.

KRFB is also likely to seek an eight-month extension to complete the project, as smart road projects in the capital were included only in the second phase. The actual deadline for the project was June 2023. Earlier, KRFB had called a tender and finalised a contract in late 2021. But, the contractor failed to execute the work on time and also invited criticism from the public, prompting the KRFB to cancel the contract. It called for a fresh tender recently to expedite the project.

In the first phase, the stretch from Althara Junction to the Thycaud overbridge near the Government Hospital for Women and Children will be made smart. In the second phase, the road from Thycaud to Attakulangara will be developed. The widening and beautification of the stretch from Althara to Attakulangara have been a long-pending demand of the public.

Spl focus on Vazhuthacaud Jn
The work will give more focus to the development of Vazhuthacaud Junction. The 2.5-km road will get a major facelift with white concrete topping and streetlights on the median. The cables will be laid underground.

Faulty streetlights to be replaced
The road from Museum police station to LMS junction in the city is dark at night as the streetlights erected on the median are not functional. The KRFB is also looking after the repair and maintenance of the street lights.

