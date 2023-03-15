Thiruvananthapuram International Airport installs 2D barcode scanners 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has installed 2D barcode scanners at the entry gates of the domestic terminal. This will ensure hassle-free travel experience for the passengers.

“CISF officers manning terminal entry gates will scan the barcodes instead of manually checking the flight tickets. This helps in preventing congestion at the entry gate during the peak hours, and holiday season.

It helps save an average of 20-25 seconds per passenger. The 2D Barcode scanners aide passenger processing time at the departure entry, and thereby helps in improving passenger experience,” said TIAL spokesperson. The scanner also prevents entry of passengers using fake or cancelled flight tickets, thus, enhancing security.

