Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport installs 2D barcode scanners 

This will ensure hassle-free travel experience for the passengers.

Published: 15th March 2023 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has installed 2D barcode scanners at the entry gates of the domestic terminal. This will ensure hassle-free travel experience for the passengers.

“CISF officers manning terminal entry gates will scan the barcodes instead of manually checking the flight tickets. This helps in preventing congestion at the entry gate during the peak hours, and holiday season.

It helps save an average of 20-25 seconds per passenger. The 2D Barcode scanners aide passenger processing time at the departure entry, and thereby helps in improving passenger experience,” said TIAL spokesperson. The scanner also prevents entry of passengers using fake or cancelled flight tickets, thus, enhancing security. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp