Thiruvananthapuram hosts CSIR-NIIST meet on coir, rubber

Coir Board chairman D Kuppuramu and Rubber Board chairman Sawar Dhanania jointly inaugurated the session on ‘Regional Materials - Rubber and Coir Technologies’.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India should scale up value-addition of abundantly available regional resources like rubber and coir to tap the increasing domestic and international market for such products, said experts at a thematic session hosted by Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) in Thiruvananthapuram.
at the ongoing One Week One Lab (OWOL) programme organised by CSIR-NIIST on its campus at Pappanamcode, here on Wednesday. CSIR-NIIST director C Anandharamakrishnan also attended the event.