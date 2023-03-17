Thiruvananthapuram hosts CSIR-NIIST meet on coir, rubber

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India should scale up value-addition of abundantly available regional resources like rubber and coir to tap the increasing domestic and international market for such products, said experts at a thematic session hosted by Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Coir Board chairman D Kuppuramu and Rubber Board chairman Sawar Dhanania jointly inaugurated the session on ‘Regional Materials - Rubber and Coir Technologies’ at the ongoing One Week One Lab (OWOL) programme organised by CSIR-NIIST on its campus at Pappanamcode, here on Wednesday. CSIR-NIIST director C Anandharamakrishnan also attended the event.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India should scale up value-addition of abundantly available regional resources like rubber and coir to tap the increasing domestic and international market for such products, said experts at a thematic session hosted by Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) in Thiruvananthapuram. Coir Board chairman D Kuppuramu and Rubber Board chairman Sawar Dhanania jointly inaugurated the session on ‘Regional Materials - Rubber and Coir Technologies’ at the ongoing One Week One Lab (OWOL) programme organised by CSIR-NIIST on its campus at Pappanamcode, here on Wednesday. CSIR-NIIST director C Anandharamakrishnan also attended the event.