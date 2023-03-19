Rs 101 crore sanctioned as CMSAS loans

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has sanctioned a loan of Rs 101 crore under the Chief Minister’s Special Assistance Scheme (CMSAS). A total of 64 entrepreneurs benefited from the scheme launched for MSMEs/Startups/Micro Enterprises & NRKS. The scheme aims to start 1,500 MSMEs in five years. At least 200 loans will be sanctioned per year.

The loan amount will range between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 2 crore. Eighty per cent of the project cost will be given as a loan. The interest rate is 5.50 per cent. There will be an interest subvention of 0.50 per cent for prompt repayment.

Applicants should be aged between 18 and 60. Five-year relaxation will be given to women, people belonging to SC, ST categories and NRKs. More details are available on the KSIDC website.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has sanctioned a loan of Rs 101 crore under the Chief Minister’s Special Assistance Scheme (CMSAS). A total of 64 entrepreneurs benefited from the scheme launched for MSMEs/Startups/Micro Enterprises & NRKS. The scheme aims to start 1,500 MSMEs in five years. At least 200 loans will be sanctioned per year. The loan amount will range between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 2 crore. Eighty per cent of the project cost will be given as a loan. The interest rate is 5.50 per cent. There will be an interest subvention of 0.50 per cent for prompt repayment. Applicants should be aged between 18 and 60. Five-year relaxation will be given to women, people belonging to SC, ST categories and NRKs. More details are available on the KSIDC website.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });