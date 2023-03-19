Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rs 101 crore sanctioned as CMSAS loans

The loan amount will range between Rs  25 lakh and Rs 2 crore.

Published: 19th March 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has sanctioned a loan of Rs 101 crore under the Chief Minister’s Special Assistance Scheme (CMSAS). A total of 64 entrepreneurs benefited from the scheme launched for MSMEs/Startups/Micro Enterprises & NRKS. The scheme aims to start 1,500 MSMEs in five years. At least 200 loans will be sanctioned per year.

The loan amount will range between Rs  25 lakh and Rs 2 crore. Eighty per cent of the project cost will be given as a loan. The interest rate is 5.50 per cent. There will be an interest subvention of 0.50 per cent for prompt repayment.

Applicants should be aged between 18 and 60. Five-year relaxation will be given to women, people belonging to SC, ST categories and NRKs. More details are available on the KSIDC website.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSIDC CMSAS entrepreneurs
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp