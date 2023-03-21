Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSUM-backed startup helps set up state’s first hydroponic automated farm in city

Hydroponics, a technique of growing plants using a water-based nutrient solution without soil, helps cultivate pesticide-free, high-quality vegetables in limited spaces.

Published: 21st March 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Startup Mission

Kerala Startup Mission team with Austrian delegates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a technology-driven farming initiative, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) - supported ‘uFarms.io’ has extended its IoT (Internet of Things) farm automation system to Uptown Urban Farms Pvt Ltd to set up the state’s first and biggest hydroponic automated farm in Thiruvananthapuram.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the fully automated hydroponic farm, developed on 16,000 sqft of land, in Karamana on Sunday.

Hydroponics, a technique of growing plants using a water-based nutrient solution without soil, helps cultivate pesticide-free, high-quality vegetables in limited spaces. This method ensures high yields and low water consumption, making farming possible even in areas without fertile soil. 

ALSO READ | Startup Mission-led delegates visit Austria to explore investment potential

uFarms, a customisable IoT farm automation system founded by eight youngsters about one and a half years ago, provides fully automated farming solutions for commercial hydroponic farms. 

With the help of sensors placed on the farm and a smartphone, the technology developed by uFarms is capable of automating nutrient mixing, dosing, fertigation, and adjusting climate controls. The system is also customisable, flexible, and reliable. Also, pre-existing fertigation pumps,  AC units, fans, and grow lights of varying power capacities are compatible with the system. 

TAGS
Kerala Startup Mission first hydroponic automated farm Thiruvananthapuram
