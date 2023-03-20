Startup Mission-led delegates visit Austria to explore investment potential

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A team of firms led by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) visited Vienna this week to research investments and business opportunities as well as the Central European country’s startup ecosystem.

The trip was held from March 13 to 18. Organised in collaboration with the host country’s official trade promotion organisation, ‘Advantage Austria,’ and Bangalore-based Carve Startup Labs, a global platform primarily designed to assist fledgling firms, the trip helped Indian investors and startups connect with corporates and emerging firms in Vienna.

Besides the capital, the ten-member team visited Salzburg, known as a leading hub of innovation. The delegation concluded its itinerary at the country’s fifth-largest city of Innsbruck, which also hosted a roadshow aimed to strengthen ties between the ecosystems of Austria and India.

The Kerala Start-up Mission team with Austrian delegates

The team comprised senior officials of six companies, an official from KSUM and three from Carve Startups. The firms were Nexbillion Labs Private Limited, ellow Talent Marketplaces, AAKRI, Wizycom Nurture, Lithos Technosoft and International Virtual Assistance Pvt Ltd.

On Monday, the team began its itinerary with a meeting with Austrian Startups, a neutral, independent and non-profit platform for innovative entrepreneurship in that country. The hour-long session, which featured presentations by the Austrian Startups, was followed by a roundtable with the Indian delegation.

This was led by Austria’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Programme project coordinator Ipek Hizar, who heads the country’s startup ecosystem. The delegation was subsequently accorded a reception at the Embassy of India in Vienna, which facilitated a networking interaction with the stakeholders in Austria.

