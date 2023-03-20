Home States Kerala

Startup Mission-led delegates visit Austria to explore investment potential

Besides the capital, the ten-member team visited Salzburg, known as a leading hub of innovation.

Published: 20th March 2023 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Startup Mission

Kerala Startup Mission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A team of firms led by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) visited Vienna this week to research investments and business opportunities as well as the Central European country’s startup ecosystem.

The trip was held from March 13 to 18. Organised in collaboration with the host country’s official trade promotion organisation, ‘Advantage Austria,’ and Bangalore-based Carve Startup Labs, a global platform primarily designed to assist fledgling firms, the trip helped Indian investors and startups connect with corporates and emerging firms in Vienna.

Besides the capital, the ten-member team visited Salzburg, known as a leading hub of innovation. The delegation concluded its itinerary at the country’s fifth-largest city of Innsbruck, which also hosted a roadshow aimed to strengthen ties between the ecosystems of Austria and India.

The Kerala Start-up Mission team with Austrian delegates

The team comprised senior officials of six companies, an official from KSUM and three from Carve Startups. The firms were Nexbillion Labs Private Limited, ellow Talent Marketplaces, AAKRI, Wizycom Nurture, Lithos Technosoft and International Virtual Assistance Pvt Ltd.

On Monday, the team began its itinerary with a meeting with Austrian Startups, a neutral, independent and non-profit platform for innovative entrepreneurship in that country. The hour-long session, which featured presentations by the Austrian Startups, was followed by a roundtable with the Indian delegation.

This was led by Austria’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Programme project coordinator Ipek Hizar, who heads the country’s startup ecosystem. The delegation was subsequently accorded a reception at the Embassy of India in Vienna, which facilitated a networking interaction with the stakeholders in Austria.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Startup Mission Vienna
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp