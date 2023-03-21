Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Nedumangad: From forest to pepper hub

Nedumangad is the gateway to tourist destinations, including Ponmudi hills, Agasthyarkoodam mountains and many more.

Koyikkal Palace

Koyikkal Palace (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nedumangad is the gateway to tourist destinations, including Ponmudi hills, Agasthyarkoodam mountains and many more. And in this suburban area, you can still find a prosperous village life.  Records about Nedumangad can be found n many historical documents, say historians. According to historian M G Sasibhooshan, one can trace its origin back to the 17th century. 

“The name was coined from Nediya Valya Kaadu which means ‘long and wide forest’. The place was a forest region, expanding to Punalur in Kollam. The Nediya Valya Kaadu gradually became Nedu Van Kaadu and later Nedumangad. Also, Nedumangad was the capital of the Perakam Kingdom or Perakam Thavazhi, originated in the 16th century,” he says.

Places like Vellayambalam, Kowdiar, Peroorkada, Ulloor, Sasthamangalam and Vattiyoorkavu were also part of the Kingdom. Nedumangadu has been a core trade hub of pepper for centuries. Pepper from Aryanad, Vithura, and Pacha had a strong market here and was exported through Vizhinjam port. 

“The founding monarch of Travancore, Marthanda Varma wanted to seize Nedumangadu from the then ruler of Perakam, naatu rajavu Chithira Thirunal Kerala Varma, to control the pepper trade. Marthanda Varma captured four elephants from the Nedumangad forest in 1739 and claimed ownership of them, which triggered a clash. The Perakam king was captured and put to jail in Kalkulam (Padmanabhapuram) where he met his death in 1742,” says Sashibhooshan. 

Apart from pepper, the place was known for areca nut and ginger. The place also houses the renowned Koyikkal Palace of Umayamma Rani. Adding on the commercial history of the place rich with agriculture, Sasibhooshan concludes, “Nedumangadu is rich with farmers who still keep alive the agrarian culture of the state”.

What’s in a name
Comments

