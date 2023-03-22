Nectar of life, a mirage...

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With summer intensifying, families in the Thenmala panchayat along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border are a worried lot. Acute water shortage has always been a burning issue here during peak summer, with the residents finding it hard to fetch potable water from downstream or ponds deep inside the forests.

Ramchandran Malanada

connecting the pipelines,

laid to fetch water from

the forest

Narrating the plight of her daughter Sabeena, 68-year-old Subaiah rues:

“The Kallada river is the only source of water for the eight families staying in the town ward of Thenmala panchayat. Small ponds dug along the river bank are where we collect potable water from. However, walking up to the main road balancing water pots on the head, especially in such extreme heat, is an arduous task.”

Despite persistent political intervention by ward members, these houses are yet to get potable water connections.

The plight of nearly seven families staying at Narayanimala is even more pathetic. Ramachandran Malanada, 73, of Valuparambu, has been living here for several decades.

He gets water to his house through small pipes laid through the forest from a small pond located about 7km inside the forest.

During peak summer, however, the pond dries up.

“Nearly 22 families used to reside on this hilltop, but a majority of them have migrated downhill due to acute water shortage,” says Ramachandran. It’s high time the authorities paid attention to the plight of these people.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With summer intensifying, families in the Thenmala panchayat along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border are a worried lot. Acute water shortage has always been a burning issue here during peak summer, with the residents finding it hard to fetch potable water from downstream or ponds deep inside the forests. Ramchandran Malanada connecting the pipelines, laid to fetch water from the forestNarrating the plight of her daughter Sabeena, 68-year-old Subaiah rues: “The Kallada river is the only source of water for the eight families staying in the town ward of Thenmala panchayat. Small ponds dug along the river bank are where we collect potable water from. However, walking up to the main road balancing water pots on the head, especially in such extreme heat, is an arduous task.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Despite persistent political intervention by ward members, these houses are yet to get potable water connections. The plight of nearly seven families staying at Narayanimala is even more pathetic. Ramachandran Malanada, 73, of Valuparambu, has been living here for several decades. He gets water to his house through small pipes laid through the forest from a small pond located about 7km inside the forest. During peak summer, however, the pond dries up. “Nearly 22 families used to reside on this hilltop, but a majority of them have migrated downhill due to acute water shortage,” says Ramachandran. It’s high time the authorities paid attention to the plight of these people.