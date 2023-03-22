Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Nectar of life, a mirage...

TNIE lensman B P Deepu captures the water crisis at a village in Thenmala

Published: 22nd March 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sabeena of town ward, Thenmala panchayat fetching water from Kallada River

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With summer intensifying, families in the Thenmala panchayat along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border are a worried lot. Acute water shortage has always been a burning issue here during peak summer, with the residents finding it hard to fetch potable water from downstream or ponds deep inside the forests.

Ramchandran Malanada
connecting the pipelines,
laid to fetch water from
the forest

Narrating the plight of her daughter Sabeena, 68-year-old Subaiah rues:

“The Kallada river is the only source of water for the eight families staying in the town ward of Thenmala panchayat. Small ponds dug along the river bank are where we collect potable water from. However, walking up to the main road balancing water pots on the head, especially in such extreme heat, is an arduous task.” 

Despite persistent political intervention by ward members, these houses are yet to get potable water connections.

The plight of nearly seven families staying at Narayanimala is even more pathetic. Ramachandran Malanada, 73, of Valuparambu, has been living here for several decades.

He gets water to his house through small pipes laid through the forest from a small pond located about 7km inside the forest.

During peak summer, however, the pond dries up. 

“Nearly 22 families used to reside on this hilltop, but a majority of them have migrated downhill due to acute water shortage,” says Ramachandran. It’s high time the authorities paid attention to the plight of these people. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
water crisis Thenmala panchayat Kerala-Tamil Nadu border
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp