Police identify man who sexually assaulted woman near Pettah

Published: 22nd March 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Pettah police have identified the man who allegedly perpetrated the sexual assault on a 49-year-old woman near Moolavilakam Junction on March 13.

The police said they identified the suspect by perusing CCTV visuals, and the arrest is impending. The police sources said the attempt to trace the suspect initially failed as the cops could not recognize his face from the blurred CCTV visuals. However, later, they managed to identify the vehicle in which the culprit came to the spot, the sources added.

The police on Monday night sent the victim the image of the suspect on her WhatsApp account. But she reportedly failed to identify him. The woman was attacked around 11 pm while she was returning after purchasing medicines from a nearby shop. When she entered a narrow road, a bike-borne man attacked her on her neck, face, and chest. Though she resisted the attacker’s advances and beat him up, he managed to flee.

Later, she reached home and told her daughter about the incident. The daughter took her to the hospital and immediately informed the Pettah police about the attack. Though the cops reached her house, they could not record her statement as she was in the hospital.

The police, however, did not bother to do a follow-up on the SOS call, and it was after three days that they registered a case. The City Police had suspended two senior Civil Police Officers for not doing enough to help the victim. 

