Worker dies as high-mast light collapses near Thiruvananthapuram airport

A source with the airport said the accident took place around 10.15am when the workers were dismantling the light to the ground using a rope.

Published: 29th March 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A worker was killed and three others were injured after a high-mast light fell on them during its maintenance work near the domestic terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Tuesday. The deceased is Anil Kumar, 51, of Chackai, while the injured are Noble, Renjith and Kamarudeen. The trio was shifted to the nearby private hospital.

A source with the airport said the accident took place around 10.15 am when the workers were dismantling the light to the ground using a rope. While pulling, the rope broke off, and the light pole fell on the workers. The source said the workers are part of UDS Group, which is responsible for the maintenance of the high-mast lights inside the airport.

“Anil Kumar’s body has been shifted to the morgue of the medical college hospital for further proceedings. The accident didn’t affect the operation of flights,” said the source. The Valiyathura police have registered a case in connection with the accident. As per prima facie and based on the statements of the workers, it is purely a case of an accident, the police said.

