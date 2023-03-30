Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ex gratia, job for victim’s kin in Thiruvananthapuram

Anilkumar died and three others were injured after a high-mast light fell on them during its maintenance work on Tuesday.

Published: 30th March 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The next of kin of a 51-year-old worker, who died during the maintenance work of a high-mast light at Thiruvananthapuram domestic airport, has been promised an ex gratia and a job a day after the mishap.

The airport authorities held discussions with the family of Anilkumar, the deceased, and promised ex gratia through the subcontractor company UDS (Update Services Limited), which is overseeing the maintenance and engineering services of the airport.

Anilkumar was a contract worker under UDS, along with the injured -  Noble, Renjith, and Kamarudeen. As per the discussion, UDS will award ex gratia to the family and provide a job to Anilkumar’s wife. The ex gratia amount has not been disclosed. 

Anilkumar died and three others were injured after a high-mast light fell on them during its maintenance work on Tuesday. A source with the airport said the accident happened when the workers were dismantling the light to the ground using a rope. While pulling, the rope broke off, and the pole fell on the workers. 

Thiruvananthapuram domestic airport workers' death
Comments

